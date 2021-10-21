Arthur Ashe mural in Battery Park vandalized, white supremacist group tagged

A member of the 8News team saw that both sides of the tunnel had been vandalized on Thursday morning. “Patriot Front,” an American white supremacist group, was tagged on the mural. (Photo: 8News reporter Tyler Thrasher)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Arthur Ashe mural in Battery Park was vandalized with tags related to a white supremacist group sometime between late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, according to the Richmond Police Department.

A member of the 8News team saw that both sides of the tunnel had been vandalized on Thursday morning. “Patriot Front,” an American white supremacist group, was tagged on the mural. Richmond Parks and Recreation Department said symbols were found on both sides on Arthur Ashe’s face as well as inside the tunnel on excerpts about his life.

Richmond Parks and Recreation was notified about the vandalism via a tweet at 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 21, and then called police.

Parks and Rec said they also immediately contacted Sir James Thornhill, one of the painters that worked on the mural in 2017. The department painted over the vandalism with white and black paint. They said they had to take care of the vandalism immediately because the vandalism is not welcome in Richmond or its community.



Parks and Rec added they hope the painter will repaint it in the Spring.

Rep. Abigail Spanberger-(D) denounced the vandalism in a tweet saying “This act of hate and aggression has no place in Virginia or our country.”

While it’s too early to determine what charges could be filed, an official from RPD said it could be anything from a misdemeanor felony for $1,000 in damages, or possibly a hate crime.

Both sides of the tunnel where the mural of Arthur Ashe is in Battery Park have been vandalized.



