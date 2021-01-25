Art organizations are encouraged to apply for Leesburg grants

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — The Leesburg Public Art Commission has put out a call for local art organizations to submit requests for funding. This funding will go toward proposed art activities that will happen in Leesburg throughout the year.

The town will apply for $4,500 of state funding from the Virginia Commission for the Arts.

Leah Kosin, assistant public information officer, said, “The town applies for this $4,500 of state funding from the Virginia Commission for the Arts’ Local Government Challenge Grant Program. We will match $500 of local funds and that gives these organizations the total amount of $9,000 which will then be distributed to independent art organizations.”

According to officials, applicants must be a 501(c)3 organization whose primary purpose is the arts. They must also have their headquarters and home season, or activities equivalent to a home season, within the state. Funding cannot be used to pay performers for specific performances, and proof of 501(c)3 status is required with submission.

Interested art organizations should submit an online application at leesburgva.gov/artsgrant, outlining the amount requested, the arts activities that the funding will support, and the audiences that will be served, along with a description of the arts organization.

Applications must be received by 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 19, to be considered. Funding will be provided to selected arts organizations after July 1.