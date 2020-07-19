Arrests made in connection to June Arlington shooting

ARLINGTON, VA (WDVM) – The Arlington County Police Department has arrested two suspects in connection to the fatal shooting at Arlington Height in late June.

Christoper Rather 27, of Oxon Hill, MD, and Franklin Lambright, 27, of Temple Hills, MD have been charged in a shooting on June 28 on Columbia Pike that killed one and injured two others.

The two suspects are being held in Prince George’s County and are pending extradition to Virginia.

They face murder charges among others that are pending.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with additional information on the incident is encouraged to contact local authorities.