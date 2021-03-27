Arrest made in Woodbridge murder investigation

The Hagerstown Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred on Sunday afternoon.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — Detectives from Prince William County arrested and charged a 27-year-old man in connection with a March 25 fatal shooting.

Horace Gene Clark of Woodbridge was charged with murder and the use of a firearm in a commission of a felony. He is accused of shooting and killing Kalin Javon Robinson. The incident happened at a bar along Golansky Boulevard Thursday morning.

The alleged shooter and Robinson are said to have known each other, and the incident was not random. Clark is being held without bond. His court date is pending.

This story is developing.