Arrest made in connection to December murder

MT. VERNON, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County police have made an arrest in connection to the murder of a man, whose body was found near a Mount Vernon bridge, on December 18.

Malik Salam has been charged with unlawful disposal of a body. On Thursday, the police obtained an additional warrant for murder.

The victim’s body was found by someone walking their dog. An autopsy revealed the man suffered trauma to the upper body. Salam is being held without bond.