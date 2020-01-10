Arrest made in connection to December murder

The victim's body was found by someone walking their dog.

MT. VERNON, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County police have made an arrest in connection to the murder of a man, whose body was found near a Mount Vernon bridge, on December 18.

Malik Salam has been charged with unlawful disposal of a body. On Thursday, the police obtained an additional warrant for murder.

An autopsy revealed the man suffered trauma to the upper body. Salam is being held without bond.

