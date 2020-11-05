Arrest made in case of protesters in Leesburg

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — Leesburg police have charged a Fairfax County resident with the destruction of property following a September incident in which protesters painted a sidewalk on South King Street.

29-year-old Jessie Patton was served a warrant according to police charging her with one misdemeanor count of destruction of property, police said in a news release. On September 11th Leesburg police were called to the 400 block of King Street when a group of 20 to 25 people.

Officials said they found phrases “LIBEREN A TODXS” and “FREE THEM ALL” on the public brick sidewalk around 7 pm. A person who claimed to be the organizer of the group told police they were protesting for the release of all inmates incarcerated at a private prison in Farmville.

The Trump administration flew immigrant detainees to the prison this summer. The transfer fueled a COVID-19 outbreak, with more than 300 inmates contracting the virus. One died.

