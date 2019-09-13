Arrest made in attempted murder

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — An arrest has been made for an attempted murder in Prince William County that occurred on Sunday.

29-year-old Ray Anthony Dickerson Jr. has been charged with attempted murder and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Several residents in the area surrounding the 17900 block of Old Triangle Road reported to police they heard multiple gunshots. Officers arrived at the scene to find an occupied residence with damage to a window and one of the interior walls.

“The victim and the person accused were involved in a verbal altercation, that escalated. The accused drew a handgun from his person and fired multiple rounds toward the victim before fleeing the area on foot,” said Prince William County Public Information Officer, Renee Carr.

There were no injuries during the incident, and the suspect turned himself into police on Wednesday.