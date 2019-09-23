Arrest made after gang-related attack on Manassas high school student

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — Police arrested a man following a gang-related attack on a student at a Prince William County school.

Selvin Recino-Guardado is facing multiple charges including assault and battery, possession of a weapon on school grounds and gang-participation.

The incident happened at Stonewall Jackson High School. According to police, the victim identified as an 18-year-old student was approached by four men while he was participating in a class being held in an outside field. The suspects allegedly hit and kicked the victim who was later transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“Gang-unit detectives investigating the case identified the suspect as a criminal street gang member of the 18th street gang. He is not a student at Stonewall Jackson High School,” said Officer Renee Carr, spokesperson for Prince William County Police Department.

The other three suspects involved also were not students at the school. Their charges are pending arrests.