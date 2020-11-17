Army Secretary reverses cancellation of Arlington National Cemetery Wreaths Across America event

ARLINTON, Va. (WDVM) — Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy stated on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that the Arlington National Cemetery will host its annual Wreaths Across America program.

This comes after an uproar from lawmakers and U.S. military veterans after the cemetery announced the cancellation of the event on Monday.

“I have directed Arlington National Cemetery to safely host Wreaths Across America,” McCarthy tweeted. “We appreciate the families and visitors who take time to honor and remember those who are laid to rest at our nation’s most hallowed ground.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

