Arlington’s trash increased by 30% last week, putting strain on collection system

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Last week, Arlington County’s residential trash tonnage increased by more than 30 percent. The county says the increase is stressing its residential collection system and it’s asking its residents to limit the amount of trash, recycling, and yard waste they put on the curb for collection.

The county says limiting trash will also improve the health and safety of its crew members who are “balancing the same life and home challenges we are all facing during this time.”

Arlington County advises the following: