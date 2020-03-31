Arlington’s trash increased by 30% last week, putting strain on collection system

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Last week, Arlington County’s residential trash tonnage increased by more than 30 percent. The county says the increase is stressing its residential collection system and it’s asking its residents to limit the amount of trash, recycling, and yard waste they put on the curb for collection.
The county says limiting trash will also improve the health and safety of its crew members who are “balancing the same life and home challenges we are all facing during this time.”
Arlington County advises the following:
- Please minimize setting extra bags outside the cart.
- Keep your spring cleaning pile in your basement or garage for now.
- Flatten your cardboard boxes to create more room in your recycling bin
- If you have a large quantity of cardboard boxes, drop them off at one of our recycling drop-off centers.
- Drop off glass at one of our recycling drop-off centers instead of throwing it in the trash.
- Make an appointment and drop-off your household hazardous materials, now available Monday through Thursday (by appointment only. Call 703-228-5000 to schedule.)
- Grasscycle your lawn clippings.
