Arlington woman raises money to buy school supplies through “Project Headphones”

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Headphones seem to be on everyone’s virtual back-to-school list, but what about families who can’t afford them?

Arlington resident and mother, Cortney Weber, decided to help local families in need by creating a fundraiser called “Project Headphones.”

Weber says that the idea came to her when she received emails from Arlington Public Schools saying that basic food needs were not being met. She began to wonder how low-income families would be able to purchase school supplies needed for the year, while trying their best to feed their family.

“I started thinking, ‘If they’re not getting food, how are they going to get essential school supplies needed for the virtual school year?” said Weber.

She decided to start a Go-Fund-Me page, and has already raised $30,000 to purchase 3,000 new headphones. However, Weber says that, due to the need in Arlington, the ultimate goal is to reach 10,000 headphones.

Weber said she is going to try and get local businesses in the community involved, as well. “I really want to start asking tech companies in Arlington,” she said.

However, lack of headphones isn’t just a local issue. Weber says that she is receiving emails from teachers in different states, such as California, asking her how she raised the money.

“Nationally, there are other schools systems that are reaching out to me to try and figure it out for them, as well,” she said.

Weber says that she is still looking for donations. For more information on how you can help, visit this Facebook page.

