Arlington unveils one stop shop portal to benefit residents

ARLINGTON Va. (WDVM) — On Monday, Arlington County unveiled a new online portal, creating a one stop shop for residents.

Back in 2016, the county introduced the Open Government Program, geared toward providing transparency and information to the public.

Now, this new portal is considered to be the program’s centerpiece.

The new open data portal is a powerful tool that allows the County to securely share its vast repository of information with the public and help foster a trust in government that comes from transparency best practices.

In the portal, residents can find a wide range of information from local childcare takers, to farmer’s market locations, events and even criminal data.