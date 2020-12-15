Arlington to deploy real-time snowstorm map for inclement weather

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Arlington County will be deploying a snowstorm map in real-time this winter, allowing residents to see when roadways are being plowed.

Snow map. Courtesy: Arlington County.

When Arlington gets over two inches of snow, the map will go live on the county website and will be updated based on data sent directly from plow trucks on the roads.

One important thing to note is the map will never determine a street to be cleared or passable, however, residents can check live-streaming traffic cameras on the map to make the decision if it’s safe enough to drive.

“For many intersections, you’re able to view our live traffic cameras on the map to see current road conditions, this will help you get a better idea of if the roads are safe to travel or if crews need more time to clear the roadways,” said Katie O’Brien, communication specialist for Arlington County.

