Arlington to consider reducing speed limits on certain busy roads

Certain streets in the county will potentially have reduced speed limits.

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Arlington drivers may soon have to slow down.

The county is considering lowering speed limit signs on certain busy streets. Transportation experts in Arlington County are recommending reducing speeds at crowded intersections, after the Department of Environmental Services, Division of Transportation conducted speeding, collisions and traffic volume data.

In a county document, the proposed speed limit would be decreased on Army Navy Drive from South Joyce Street to 12th Street South from 35 to 25 miles per hour. Other streets will drop from 30 to 25 miles per hour.

Below is a full list of potential roads that would be affected by the change.

Army Navy Drive from South Joyce Street to 12th Street South Army Navy Drive from 25th Street South to South Joyce Street Kirkwood Road from Lee Highway to Washington Boulevard Yorktown Boulevard/Little Falls Road from 26th Street North to Williamsburg Boulevard South Eads Street from South Glebe Road to 24th Street South South Eads Street from Army Navy Drive to 15th Street South 15th Street South from South Hayes Street to Richmond Highway (US Route 1)

The cost of the project — purchasing and installing speed limit signs — would cost $1,500 per corridor, for a total of $10,500.