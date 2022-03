ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) – Arlington Public Schools have suspended a substitute teacher after commenting about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

John Stanton, 65, made controversial statements voicing approval of the Russian President’s decision to invade Ukraine and telling middle school students to read Russian outlets.

Stanton made the comments during an eighth-grade Spanish class.

Concerned parents notified the school system.

Stanton worked as a substitute teacher in Arlington for over two years.