Arlington Sheriff office receives $500 year end bonuses

Virginia

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Arlington County Sheriff’s Office sworn officers received $500 bonuses at the end of 2020.

August of last year the Virginia State Assembly passed a bill to grant a one-time bonus payment of $500,000 to be given to sworn-in officers. The Arlington County Board gave $118,000 in state funding to provide these bonuses.

Major Tara Johnson, Arlington County Sheriff’s Office said, “Arlington County subsidizes a portion of our salary. No raise is happening because of the COVID crisis. The legislation was put through to allow sworn deputy sheriffs to receive the $500 bonus. Any financial support is greatly appreciated.”

Officials said the bonuses are not intended as a replacement for hazard pay during the pandemic.

