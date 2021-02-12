Arlington sees more vaccine registrations

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Arlington County Board Chair Matt De Ferranti said the County has one of the highest numbers of residents who are willing to get vaccinated in the country.

Cara O’Donnell, public information officer for Arlington Public Health, said, “Currently in Arlington County we get 2,750 first doses each week and we have thousands and thousands of residents and essential workers who have already pre-registered with us to get that vaccine.”

Health systems had to cancel appointments in Arlington, leaving many frustrated, but now CVS pharmacies are booked with appointments that are open for residents 65 and older.

“As of the end of this past week, we had already administered more than 10,000 first doses and more than a thousand second doses,” said O’Donnell.

O’Donnell said although CVS is working directly with the Federal Government, any way to get more doses within the county is a good step in the right direction and decreases the rate of appointments being canceled.

“We will be opening to additional priority groups within that 1b sector, additional age-related populations, additional essential worker groups, and again with the end goal, is to get as many folks vaccinated as we can,” said O’Donnell.

Governor Northam and Maryland Governor Larry Hogan continue to work side by to ask federal leaders to distribute supply to those eligible.