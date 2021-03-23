Arlington sees dramatic decrease in carjackings in Crystal City neighborhood

Carjackings have been on the decline in Arlington.

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — The Arlington County Police Department has increased its deployment of services in the neighborhood of Crystal City.

Police launched a criminal patrol detail in February to combat the high crime rate in the neighborhood.

Since the implementation of the program, carjackings have dropped to zero reported cases, a dramatic decline from the 18 carjacking cases since January 2020.

“That detail takes a two-pronged approach, both enforcement and education,” said Ashley Savage, Public Information Officer for the Arlington County Police Department. “We conduct high-visibility enforcement controls while educating the public — both community members and businesses — about important crime prevention tips to help keep them safe.”

Police say that although this is a step in the right direction, they advise the public to keep adhering to car safety protocols.