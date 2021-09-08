Arlington school officials is apologizing for a “frustrating” start to virtual learning

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — The school official describes it as unacceptable. Parents of around 700 students who signed up for virtual learning reported their kids didn’t get schedules, were in classes that hadn’t been assigned teachers and were sometimes put into “virtual waiting rooms” where younger students were bullied by older students according to some parents.

In a letter addressed to APS superintendent Francisco Duran and the county school board, parents requested a meeting with administrations to bring for their concerns.

A statement from Chief Academic Officer Bridge Loft said, “We understand that this was a frustrating and unacceptable start to the school year for our families. We’re working to ensure that these issues related to staffing, scheduling, technical support and communication are addressed quickly as possible.”