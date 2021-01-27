Arlington Rotary Club launches $10,000 challenge to benefit Arlington THRIVE

The Arlington Rotary Club has been donating to Arlington THRIVE for the past two years.

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Arlington THRIVE, an organization that provides emergency relief to individuals and families in danger of eviction, will soon receive a hefty donation from the Arlington Rotary Club.

From now until February 28, an anonymous donor will match contributions of up to $10,000, dollar-for-dollar. Arlington THRIVE’s Executive Director Andrew Schneider says the coronavirus pandemic has affected individuals and families who were teetering on the edge between having a home and being homeless. The donation will help Arlington THRIVE meet the increased demand.

“The funds that the Rotary Club brings forth and is bringing forth allows us to not only just help people stay in their homes, but helps us be able to provide specific, substantive assistance in ways that we need more than ever,” he said. “It’s really vital — even more vital, I would say — than in the past.”

Some of that extra help might be utility payments, medical assistance, and dental assistance.

“We want to have a positive impact on people’s lives so that they can go on and have that extra foot up that maybe for whatever reason in their past they haven’t been able to have til this point,” said Chelsi Dildine, president of the Arlington Rotary Club.

The Arlington Rotary Club has been donating to Arlington THRIVE for the past two years, but Dildine says this may be the organization’s biggest donation yet.

To donate, visit the Arlington Rotary Club’s donation page.