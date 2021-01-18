Arlington Rotary Club donates 250 blankets to homeless & low-income youth, adults

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Last year, the Arlington Rotary Club donated 200 blankets to people in need. The pandemic wasn’t going to stop them from carrying on the tradition this year (and the chance to raise the stakes to 250 donated blankets).

Hundreds of people volunteered to pick up blanket-making kits Monday morning as part of MLK Day of Service. Rather than making the blankets together, the volunteers took the materials home and brought the assembled blanket back at the end of the day.

This year’s blankets will go to kids that are enrolled in the AHC’s affordable housing education program. They’ll also keep homeless children and adults warm at A-SPAN and Bridges to Independence.

The Rotary Club’s president, Chelsi Dildine, says she was on a mission to overcome many logistical hurdles to make it happen.

“So much more this year they need to know that we care about them and that we’re thinking of them and that we want them to have something warm and bright to cheer their day,” she said.