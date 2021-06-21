Arlington restaurant partners with INOVA Blood Donor Services to host community blood drive

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Blood donations are always needed, but the demand has increased, as the pandemic begins to subside. So, one Arlington restaurant partnered with INOVA Blood Donor Services to help out.

The INOVA Bloodmobile travels around Northern Virginia, but on Monday, the bus was parked outside of Fire Works American Pizzeria and Bar in Arlington.

“We’ve partnered with INOVA to do a blood drive as an opportunity to give back to the community, and hopefully get some people out and help a good cause,” said Evan Malone, General Manager at Fire Works.

It’s a cause that Malone says has always been important, but even more so now as the pandemic subsides.

“I’ve been donating blood since I was allowed. I realize with COVID, there’s a big shortage going on right now,” he said.

INOVA Blood Donor Services says all blood types are needed to accommodate the increase, but why is the need so great as we return to normal life?

“With everybody going and having surgeries that they may have put off during the height of the pandemic, more trauma is occurring…Blood products are just flying off the shelf,” said Jessica Willis-Shnitz, Account Manager for INOVA Blood Donor Services.

There was a tasty trade-off for donors at today’s event, with each person who gave blood receiving a $5 coupon for their next meal at Fire Works Pizzeria.

The goal is to receive 35 units of blood and 25 people preregistered for the event. Walk-ins were available throughout the day.

If you are interested in hosting your own community blood drive, contact INOVA via their website.