Arlington recycles over 5 million of pounds of glass in two years

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Arlington County has recycled over five million pounds of glass since its glass recycling program debuted and its efforts are paying off.

For every ton recycled, a recycling facility in Pennsylvania pays Arlington $15. The glass is then turned into cullets and sold to manufactures. The County said it’s all accredited to the residents who have stepped up to make it happen.

“This is part of a regional effort, there have been many jurisdictions in Northern Virginia that have joined what we call the purple bin club or purple can club. This is something we wanted to work on regionally, and I think overall it’s been a great success throughout the region,” said solid waste bureau chief Erik Grabowsky.

There are five drop-off sites spread evenly across the county, meaning a glass recycling bin is only 2.25 miles from any Arlington home.

For more information, click here.