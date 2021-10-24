Arlington receives new eco-friendly Bird Three e-scooters

The new eco-friendly Bird Three scooters have arrived in Arlington.

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Arlington County is one of the first cities in the DMV to receive new Bird Three e-scooters.

The scooters are designed with the goal of reducing reliance on gas-powered vehicles to decrease congestion in the area.

Bird Three scooters were designed with sustainability in mind. The new models have smart batteries to travel farther and ride longer distances with fewer recharges.

The new design is also safer, with technology to prevent brake failure and a shorter stopping distance.

“Bird is leading the way in safe, smart and sustainable transportation. Every aspect of the Bird Three has been thoughtfully designed to reduce its environmental impact, beginning with a bigger battery that’s more eco-friendly and can power more rides on a single charge than any other shared scooter,” said Scott Rushforth, Bird’s Chief Vehicle Officer.

Learn more about the scooters on Bird’s website.

