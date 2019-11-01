Arlington Public Schools propose plan to redistrict students

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Some students that attend Mckinley Elementary School may be moved to Walter Reed Elementary School due to overcrowding issues.

There are over 13,000 elementary students in Arlington Public Schools. To manage growing enrollment and use all available spaces, the school board is looking for a solution that will be announced at its next meeting on February 6.

Lisa Stengle, executive director for the APS department of planning and evaluation, said they have to accept every kid that comes into Arlington.

“We don’t turn students away. So as schools get filled they have to actually accommodate the number of kids who come,” Stengle said.

If approved, this redistricting will take effect for the 2021-22 school year.

