Arlington Public Schools possibly may add 4 religious holidays to the school calendar

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Parents and students could possibly see a change to their school calendar. Arlington Public Schools wants to add 4 religious holidays.

School officials along with parents, school employees, and community members are being asked to weigh in on a calendar for the 2021-2022 school year that adds four religious holidays as days off. The four holidays are Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur, Diwali, and Eid.

Dan Redding, Assistant Superintendent for Human Services said, “It is come up with the committee of stakeholders, staff, and parents to consider adding these holidays, but by that time were pretty far down the path of development, and it will mean pushing the start back or extending the school year. This year when we developed the initial draft we started with this four in mind to see what it would look like.”

The survey is open until October 30th. Officials said it asks whether a later or earlier start to the school year is preferred and whether the community has other suggestions for the school system. Under the proposed calendar, the winter break would start Dec. 20, and students would return to classes Jan. 3. Spring break would be the school week of April 11 to April 15.

The school year would go later into June to not only add the new holidays but to add two full days of parent-teacher conferences for parents with elementary school children according to school officials.