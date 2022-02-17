Arlington Public Schools makes masks optional

Virginia

APS still recommends students and staff be tested for COVID-19 weekly

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WATCH: The Latest Local Videos

More Local News

WATCH: The Latest Virginia Videos

More Virginia

 

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) – Arlington Public Schools are updating their masking policy.

The decision comes just a day after Governor Youngkin signed a new bill that makes masks optional in Virginia schools.

In a board meeting Thursday, the school system said it will require masks until March 1, following the deadline for schools to comply with Youngkin’s new bill.

After March 1, parents will have the option to decide whether their children will wear masks in school.

Students will still be required to wear a face-covering on school buses due to a public transit requirement.

APS still recommends students and staff be tested for COVID-19 weekly.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

Visit NewsNation

Most Read on localDVM.COM

Events

Trending Stories