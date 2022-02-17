Arlington Public Schools makes masks optional

APS still recommends students and staff be tested for COVID-19 weekly

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) – Arlington Public Schools are updating their masking policy.

The decision comes just a day after Governor Youngkin signed a new bill that makes masks optional in Virginia schools.

In a board meeting Thursday, the school system said it will require masks until March 1, following the deadline for schools to comply with Youngkin’s new bill.

After March 1, parents will have the option to decide whether their children will wear masks in school.

Students will still be required to wear a face-covering on school buses due to a public transit requirement.

APS still recommends students and staff be tested for COVID-19 weekly.