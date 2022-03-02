ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Arlington Public Schools no longer require masks for students, staff and school buses.

Superintendent Francisco Durán made the announcement Monday.

The announcement comes after the CDC revised guidance to make masks optional throughout most areas in Northern Virginia, including Arlington.

“APS will continue following the CDC’s guidance for operating safely to

allow everyone — students, families, staff, and visitors — to decide whether they will wear a mask at school and on the school bus,” said Superintendent Durán.

In a letter, Superintendent Francisco Durán says the school system will continue mitigation strategies, including quarantine protocols, in-school weekly testing, and mandatory employee vaccinations.