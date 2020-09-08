Arlington Public Schools experience technology issues on first day of school

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Tuesday is the first day of virtual learning for students at Arlington Public Schools. The school district says students were experiencing system and connectivity issues Tuesday morning.
“We are working to resolve these issues as soon as possible,” said Arlington Public Schools on Twitter.
More updates are expected to be provided as they become available.
