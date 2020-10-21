Arlington Public Schools closed for distance learning due to service outage

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Arlington Public Schools announced it is closed for distance learning on Wednesday, Oct. 21. The school district says it is experiencing a service outage with its internet service provider.

APS tweeted Tuesday morning, saying in part, “this network outage is due to a major fiber cut which occurred late yesterday afternoon.”

Wednesday was supposed to be the last day for parents to enter selections for back to school options for Level 2 in ParentVUE for students in grades Pre K – 5. That deadline has been extended to Friday, Oct. 23.

The school system will still offer meal services and staff will still have limited access to school system network services.

This is a developing story and will be updated.