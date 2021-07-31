Arlington Public Schools announces universal masking requirement

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Arlington Public Schools has implemented a universal mask mandate for when school begins this fall.

In a release sent to parents on Friday morning, Superintendent Dr. Francisco Durán said masks will be required for all students, staff and visitors regardless of vaccination status.

Masks are required when inside buildings and on school buses, but are able to be taken off when eating, during recess and other outdoor activities.

The superintendent shared a video message, saying that school staff is ready to welcome students back to the classrooms with these protocols in place.



“As summer school draws to a close, we are excited to welcome all of our teachers, our support staff and most importantly, our students back to full-time and in-person learning on August 30th,” said Durán.

Durán says the schools will continue to review masking practices and other safety measures to keep in line with national and local recommendations.

You can find APS’s full list of back to school COVID protocols here.