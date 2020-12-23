Arlington public health director gives COVID-19 vaccine update

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — The Arlington Public Health Director updated the County Board with news about the COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday.

Dr. Reuben Varghese said the first rounds of the vaccine are being distributed to health care personnel and long term care facility residents. But here’s some additional information that he said all residents should know.

Dr. Reuben Varghese, Public Health Director said, “The vaccine trials have not been studied in children under 16 years of age, so the vaccine will not be available to that age group until they conduct those trials. Regarding safety, I want to make sure people understand that process. The FDA is overseeing the approval process of the vaccines and safety guidelines have been released for companies working on a vaccine.”

Varghese said based on what we know, the vaccine should be available for everyone by mid-2021 if federal government calculations are correct.