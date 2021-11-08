Arlington police share safety tips after reports of possible spiked drinks

Police in Arlington are sharing tips to stay safe, after six potential incidents of spiked drinks in Octobber.

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — The Arlington County Police Department is sharing nightlife safety tips with the community, after reports of possible drink spiking.

The police department received six reports of possible drink spiking in the Clarendon and Crystal City neighborhoods during the month of October, according to a press release.

Female victims reported experiencing loss of consciousness and memory loss after visiting different nightlife establishments.

Officials from the police department shared the following tips to stay safe while out in Arlington:

Never leave your drink unattended Avoid sharing drinks with others Do not accept drinks from strangers If someone you do not know offers you a drink and you accept, go to the bar with them and have the drink served directly to you If you did not see your drink poured, do not drink it Keep an eye on your friends and their drinks

“If you think your drink may be spiked or observe an individual spiking a drink, take action right away by calling 9-1-1,” the release said.

The reported incidents are active criminal investigations. Preliminary investigations have not identified a link between the reported cases, according to officials.