Arlington Police respond to shooting on Crystal Drive

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — The Arlington Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at a commercial building in the 1500 block of Crystal Drive at noon Wednesday.

Police said two people suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition.

Police said they don’t believe there’s any active threat to the building and all involved parties have been identified.

Police are asking people to avoid the area while they investigate. This story will be updated when information becomes available.