Arlington police release surveillance video of a potential suspect in a 2020 homicide

ARLINGTON, Va.(WDVM) — The Arlington County Police Department has released surveillance video of a “person of interest” who could be connected to a murder that happened in 2020.

According to Police, Scott Ratigan was found dead in his bedroom on January 17th of last year suffering from trauma to the upper body. Fast forward to now, police are saying that the surveillance video shows the suspect or suspects attempted to clean the crime scene before fleeing the scene.

Officials said now on the one year anniversary of the crime, surveillance video captured a man leaving the area wearing a mask before that became compliance during the pandemic.