Arlington police provide additional resources to address increase in residential burglaries connected to auto thefts

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — The Arlington County Police Department are increasing resources to address an increase they’ve seen in residential burglaries.
Police said this increase is connected to larcenies from cars as well as auto thefts. Since February the police department has investigated five reports of suspects entering garages, through garage door openers found in unlocked cars, or already opened garage doors that result in vehicles being stolen from a resident’s property.
Police have also investigated two incidents where a suspect forced entry by smashing a window into a resident’s car and stole it from the property.
Officials said that no matter where you live, follow these crime prevention tips to help keep your property safe and secure.
Preventing Thefts from Auto and Motor Vehicle Theft
- Close and lock all windows and doors when you park. Double click the lock button on the key fob to receive a confirmation beep/chirp or pull on the door handle to verify it’s locked.
- Never leave valuables in your car in plain view. Take these items with you, or secure them—all the time, every time.
- Do not leave your keys, key fobs, or valet keys in your vehicle. This includes keys to a secondary vehicle.
- Take your garage door opener out of your vehicle when you park. If a thief can get into a vehicle, they can have access to a garage door opener and can gain access to your home.
- Never leave the area while your vehicle is running.
- Ensure that your vehicle is turned OFF when leaving it unattended. Vehicles with keyless ignition systems can be driven for extended periods of time even if the key fob is not inside the car. Be sure to read your owner’s manual carefully and familiarize yourself with how to operate your vehicle’s keyless ignition system properly.
- Keep information, such as the make, model, model year, license plate and VIN (Vehicle Identification Number) easily accessible in the event your vehicle is stolen.