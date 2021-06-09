Arlington police provide additional resources to address increase in residential burglaries connected to auto thefts

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — The Arlington County Police Department are increasing resources to address an increase they’ve seen in residential burglaries.

Police said this increase is connected to larcenies from cars as well as auto thefts. Since February the police department has investigated five reports of suspects entering garages, through garage door openers found in unlocked cars, or already opened garage doors that result in vehicles being stolen from a resident’s property.

Police have also investigated two incidents where a suspect forced entry by smashing a window into a resident’s car and stole it from the property.

Officials said that no matter where you live, follow these crime prevention tips to help keep your property safe and secure.

Preventing Thefts from Auto and Motor Vehicle Theft