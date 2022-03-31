ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — The Arlington County Police Department is adjusting its services due to the shortage of officers.

Officials with the Arlington Police Department say they are able to have 376 officers, and right now, they only have 290.

Due to being short-staffed, the department says they will focus on their core responsibility of responding to emergency services.

“Our options will continue to respond to emergency calls for service, where there is a threat to life or property or the health of an individual,” said Ashley Savage with the Arlington Police Department.

A local police support group says the shortages are due to a lack of pay and officers seeking other opportunities.

“The officers that are leaving in the last year and a half are going places where they’re making more money, and are able to live more comfortably, and having a better life to work balance,” said Rich Conigliaro, President of the Arlington Police Beneficiary Association.

The Arlington Police Beneficiary Association President says they are speaking with the board to increase officers’ pay.

“We’ve asked the county board to increase pay by ten percent to try and retain officers and get the starting above 60,000, so we can actually attract qualified officers here,” said Rich Conigliaro, President of the Arlington Police Beneficiary Association.

The APBA says they hope to get a response from the county by Friday.