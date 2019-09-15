Arlington police investigating reported shooting at mall

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Police are investigating a possible shooting in a mall movie theater.
At about 8:42 p.m., police responded to a report of a possible shooting at the Ballston Common Mall. Police locked down the movie theater in order to conduct a search of the building.
Police did not locate any evidence that a shooting took place, nor were any injuries reported that were caused by the alleged incident. However, police report one person was injured while self evacuating. That individual was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Police say the investigation is on-going.
