Arlington police investigating reported shooting at mall

No evidence has been found to support the claim of a shooter

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Police are investigating a possible shooting in a mall movie theater.

At about 8:42 p.m., police responded to a report of a possible shooting at the Ballston Common Mall. Police locked down the movie theater in order to conduct a search of the building.

Police did not locate any evidence that a shooting took place, nor were any injuries reported that were caused by the alleged incident. However, police report one person was injured while self evacuating. That individual was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say the investigation is on-going.