Arlington Police investigating larceny from ‘false pretenses,’ searching for suspect

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — The Arlington County Police Department is investigating larceny from “false pretenses” after the suspect was caught on camera by a home surveillance system.

Police say the victim was selling a used car on Facebook Marketplace, when the suspect, who went by the name of ‘Stacy James,’ contacted the victim about purchasing the car.

The suspect gave the victim a cashier’s check for the vehicle but was notified by his bank that the check was fraudulent.

Ashley Savage from the Arlington County Police Department said at this time there aren’t any other known fraud cases related to the suspect.



“At this point, we do not have any information related to cases in Arlington County that we believe are linked with her, however in all of these types of cases, we do work with our regional partners to identify any crimes in the region,” said Savage. “Those efforts are ongoing and we’re asking anyone in the region who may have had contact with her to please contact police,” said Savage.

Officials say the suspect is described as a 5’2″ white female who has long red or purple hair.