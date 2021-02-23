Arlington police investigating a series of overnight burglaries

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — The Arlington County Police Department is investigating a series of overnight burglaries in the county.

Police said they have seen a total of 21 burglaries in the county this year. 15 of those incidents were completed burglaries, and six were attempts.

Similar to the Fairfax County burglaries that have been occurring since the start of the year, these are occurring overnight and targeting cash-based businesses. Unlike in Fairfax County, these crimes do not appear to be correlated with minority-owned stores.

Arlington Police are corresponding with law enforcement in neighboring jurisdictions to see if the crimes are connected.



“We are working closely with our regional law enforcement partners,” said Ashley Savage, Public Information Officer for the Arlington County Police Department. “What our investigation has determined is that these individuals… are going in and taking registers that are not bolted down.”

Police recommend that small business owners store their cash and valuables in a safe anchored to the floor and leave the register open to indicate there is nothing to steal.