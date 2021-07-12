Arlington police investigate series of gunshots in Green Valley

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Arlington Police are investigating another series of gunshots in the neighborhood of Green Valley.

According to police for the second month in a row, police are investigating gunshots that were reported early Sunday morning in the 3500 block of 22nd Street S. Police said while searching the area, they saw a shattered window and a bullet hole in the glass.

A statement put out by the police department said, “There is no suspect description at this time. This remains an active criminal investigation. Anyone with information or home surveillance that may help the investigation is asked to contact the Arlington County Police Department.”