Arlington police investigate break-ins in shopping center

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — The Arlington County Police Department is investigating several break-ins at Arlington Forest Shopping Center.

According to police, a series of overnight break-ins at the Arlington Shopping Center has been frustrating for some businesses. The most recent incident happened Monday around 7 a.m. when two businesses were vandalized. The last incident in this area took place in January.

“Unknown suspects broke the glass door to a business with a rock, then went inside and stole a cash register. The door to a second business was damaged but no entry was made and nothing was reported stolen,” Ashley Savage with the Arlington County Police Department said.

This investigation is still ongoing.

