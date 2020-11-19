Arlington Police investigate attempted rape

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — A woman was walking her dog when she was attacked and nearly raped Tuesday night. Arlington police continue to look for the suspect.

Police report the assault happened in the Radnor, Fort Myer Heights neighborhood. The woman noticed she was being followed and started to run, and the suspect chased after her.

Ashley Savage, PIO, Arlington County Police Department said, “The suspect and the victim fell to the ground. The suspect ended up on top of the victim and attempted to remove her pants, telling her not to speak, but the victim yelled out. A witness yelled out to the suspect letting him know that she was going to contact police. At that point, the suspect froze and the victim was able to run away.”

Police continue to investigate the incident and ask anyone with more information to call Detective J. McGrath at 703-228-4244 or call anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-8477.