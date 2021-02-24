Arlington Police create traffic enforcement campaign as Pre-K and 2nd-grade students return to school

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — As Arlington Public Schools continue to return to in-person learning, the Arlington Police Department is starting a traffic enforcement campaign.

The campaign will focus on pedestrian safety, driver safety, and bicycle safety. Police want to ensure drivers are stopping for buses and highlight that drivers should limit the use of distracting devices, and be aware of their surroundings.

Officials said the well-being of their students is a top priority, with prevention and awareness, they can ensure that all drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians arrive at their destinations safely. Officials are encouraging the public to refamiliarize themselves with the location of school zones. The expansion of “walk zones” around schools will also require some students to walk and bike further than they have in years past and may result in more students being driven to class. Officials say the public can expect to see increased vehicular traffic in and around schools.