Arlington police continue to investigate armed robbery

CHERRYDALE, Va. (WDVM) — Arlington County police continue to investigate a robbery that happened Wednesday night.

The robbery happened at 9 p.m. on the 3500 block of Lee Highway at a Dunkin’ store. Officials say a man was armed with a gun forcing an employee to open a register, then stole an undisclosed amount of money.

Police said after he forced the employee to open the register he then forced the employee upstairs, that’s where the suspect tried to enter a secure office causing damage. The suspect was able to run off before officers got there.

Officials describe the suspect as an African American male approximately 25-26 years old, 5’8-6’0 in height wearing a jacket, grey pants, black boots, black gloves and a black mask. The investigation is still ongoing.