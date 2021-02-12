Arlington Police ask for public’s assistance in finding suspect who robbed a woman last month

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM)– The Arlington Police Department has released snapshots from security footage that captured suspects involved in a violent robbery last month.

On January 20 on North Troy Street, a man followed the victim off a bus and followed her to her home before he grabbed her purse. The woman told police she didn’t let go of her bag, so the suspect pulled her to the ground and dragged her down a flight of stairs before he escaped.

She described the man as Hispanic, approximately 5 foot 5, with curly hair. He was wearing dark pants, a black and white striped jacket with the hood up, and carrying a dark backpack and a red duffle bag. Anyone with information is asked to call 703-228-4180.