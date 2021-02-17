Arlington Police searching for male who exposed himself to a girl

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM)– The Arlington County Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly exposed himself to a girl after he asked her for directions back in September.

The victim reported the incident to police on Friday. She told investigators that the suspect called her over to his car, asked her for directions, and snatched her phone away. as she went to reach for her phone, the girl says the suspect was touching himself.

Ashley Savage, Arlington Police Public Information Officer said,

“The Victim grabbed her phone back, and the suspect fled the area at a high rate of speed. The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 35-40 years old driving a black Honda CRV.”

Officials ask for anyone to call the Arlington Police Department if you have any information related to this incident.