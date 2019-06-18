Arlington Parent Coalition says APS transgender policy is troubling

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Earlier this month, Arlington Public Schools was crafting a plan to “ensure all students have safe, supportive and inclusive school environments.” On Tuesday, some APS parents told WDVM they find the transgender policy to be troubling.

“That’s my responsibility to teach my kids about the birds and the bees,” said Maria Keffler, Organizer of The Arlington Parent Coalition.

On Tuesday, several members of the group met with the superintendent of Arlington Public Schools as they set to act on the procedure that’s said to protect transgender kids from discrimination and bullying.

“Our concerns are about parental rights and girls protections. Part of the ethos of this policy is that kids need to be protected from their parents that parents are somehow a threat so the school wants to step in and tell parents about their kid’s mental and physical health,” Keffler said.

As previously reported, the policy implementation procedure requires teachers to address students by names and pronouns that correspond to their gender identity. It also allows students to use the bathroom of their choice, an idea that worries Keffler’s 10th grade son.

“At his school that’s already happening and he said you know I just don’t use the bathroom at school,” she said.

Some said the PIP “goes far beyond anti-bullying and wades into highly controversial, sensitive matters.”

“Their job is to educate our kids, to support the teachers and maintain facilities. They’re taking on the role of redefining person-hood for our kids and redefining personal identity, and that’s the most intimate of questions that belong within families,” Kristen Allen, member of the Arlington Parent Coalition said.

Other parents said they’re not happy that the school is introducing transgender ideology to young kids.

“Good values…parents are in charge of putting those guidelines for growing healthy, emotionally, mentally speaking children and I think schools should compliment that,” said Cesar Antezana, an APS parent.

In a statement to WDVM, APS said the superintendent and staff met with community members to hear their concerns about the process and the PIP. We listened and told them we will take their input into consideration as we move forward with the implementation guidelines.

The school board is set to vote of the PIP next month.