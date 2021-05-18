Arlington organization helps low-income students apply for college, create a career path

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Navigating your future, especially when it comes to college, can be difficult for any teen, especially those in low-income households.

One Arlington non-profit is making sure these Northern Virginia teens have the opportunity to attend the college of their dreams.

High school seniors celebrated graduation a bit early, receiving their college t-shirts at a signing celebration.

The event was hosted by AHC, an affordable housing non-profit located in Arlington that assists low-income students with navigating the challenges of college life.

“Some of our students are going to Yale, Harvard, Tufts…all these places they may never have dreamed about going, or maybe have dreamed about but didn’t know how they would get there,” said Celia Slater, AHC communications director.

AHC’s College and Career Readiness Program (CCR) places teens with mentors who help them navigate financial support applications, scholarships and career opportunities. The college signing event allowed students to celebrate overcoming obstacles and bettering their futures.

“It was definitely exciting to be able to celebrate all of our achievements together and seeing all of our hard work come to fruition with these acceptances into these really great institutions,” said Abel Geleta, a student in AHC’s program who will be attending Yale in the fall.

A total of 28 out of the 31 students celebrated are first generation college students. AHC has helped students earn $3 million in scholarships and grants to date.