Arlington online university donates $50,000 to help small businesses

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — A local online university is making an effort to support small businesses in the Arlington community.

Rosslyn-based University of Management and Technology, founded by Dr. David Frame and Yanping Chen, is donating $50,000 from their Chen Frame foundation.

The foundation, started by the two scholars to support education across the globe, is now being used more locally in their hometown of Arlington.

“We were thinking that Arlington is pretty small, in terms of a map relative to the D.C. region,” said Dr. Frame. “A lot of the businesses here are small businesses.”

Dr. Frame says that they decided to donate the money to Arlington Economic Development, which will help small businesses through the pandemic — roughly 6,000 of them.

“We were elated when we learned that they were interested in making a financial contribution to support small business,” said Telly Tucker, Director at Arlington Economic Development. “It represents 90 plus percent of our businesses in Arlington.”

Although it has not been determined exactly where the money will be put towards, Tucker says that the funds will be focused on education for small businesses.

The County Board will vote on how to appropriate the funds in January.